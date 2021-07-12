The German government has refused to comment on an open letter of support by German politicians and social activists for jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Steffen Seibert, the government's spokesperson, said on Monday

Around 120 German politicians, actors and journalists signed an open letter calling on Chancellor Angela Merkel to support Assange during her visit to the United States on July 15.

"As you know, we do not comment on open letters principally, no matter who signs them and what they are about," Seibert said.

According to the latter, the government has held the consistent position that the United Kingdom will commit to legal principles and guarantees.

Currently, Assange is in custody in Belmarsh prison in the United Kingdom. His lawyers have reported on his weak health, insisting that he be released on bail and maintaining that the conditions of his detention prevent the WikiLeaks founder from pursuing an adequate defense.