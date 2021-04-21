BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Ulrike Demmer, the German deputy government spokesperson, said on Wednesday that conflicts complicate the West's relationship with Russia and its important to maintain a dialogue when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's words about "red lines.

"

Earlier in the day, Putin told Russian lawmakers that Russia itself will determine "red lines" in relations with other countries.

"I fundamentally do not evaluate and do not comment on the statements of foreign heads of state and government," Demmer said during a briefing, adding that "we have numerous conflicts with Russia, which, unfortunately, complicate our relations, but despite this, we must maintain a dialogue."