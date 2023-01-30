UrduPoint.com

German government's refusal to supply Ukraine with fighter jets remains unchanged and any speculations on this topic are untimely, German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Monday

On Monday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev expected to receive fighter jets from the West in the near future and it would take Ukrainian pilots at least six months to learn how to operate them. Last week, however, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius both said Germany had no plans to send warplanes to Ukraine.

"The Federal Chancellor already spoke on this topic in parliament last week. He also said yesterday during his trip to South America that everything had already been said on this topic and combat aircraft were out of the question," Hoffmann told reporters, adding that the stance outlined by Scholz "remains unchanged."

The spokeswoman also rejected speculations that there was "some kind of competition" among Western countries in the amount of military assistance provided to Ukraine, saying it was an "unnecessary debate at the present time.

"

"We made a decision on the Leopard tanks only last week. And now we are in the process of implementing logistics and training. And these are the issues that are now in focus and that first of all have to be resolved," Hoffmann noted.

Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there in late February 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

