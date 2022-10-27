UrduPoint.com

German Gov't Says Both Nord Stream 2 Lines Damaged - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 06:49 PM

German Gov't Says Both Nord Stream 2 Lines Damaged - Reports

The German government considers that the explosions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines affected the entire network, despite Russia saying that one of the pipelines remained unaffected, German magazine Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing a cabinet response to a lawmaker inquiry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The German government considers that the explosions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines affected the entire network, despite Russia saying that one of the pipelines remained unaffected, German magazine Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing a cabinet response to a lawmaker inquiry.

In mid-October, Gazprom chief Alexey Miller said that the second pipeline of Nord Stream 2 could be slightly damaged, but there was definitely no gas leaks on it.

Spiegel said that the deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, Leif-Erik Holm, sent an inquiry to the German cabinet.

"It is very likely that the act of sabotage with strong explosions had a negative impact on both pipelines, and therefore basic technical readiness is no longer ensured," the government said in response, as quoted by the magazine.

In addition, the cabinet recalled that Nord Stream 2 had not received the necessary certification and would not be able to operate even if fit to function.

In late September, leaks of fuel were registered on the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incidents as acts of international terrorism.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Nord September Gas Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Cotton factory, shops gutted

Cotton factory, shops gutted

3 minutes ago
 Female students of Hunza, Nager and Ghizer to avai ..

Female students of Hunza, Nager and Ghizer to avail facility of free ride in PIN ..

3 minutes ago
 Indian brutal rule couldn't suppress Kashmiris' fr ..

Indian brutal rule couldn't suppress Kashmiris' freedom struggle: Sharjeel Inam ..

3 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed in Larkana division

Kashmir Black Day observed in Larkana division

3 minutes ago
 Musk Says He Bought Twitter to 'Help Humanity,' Ke ..

Musk Says He Bought Twitter to 'Help Humanity,' Keep Opportunity for Dialogue

3 minutes ago
 Senate Committee for revisiting merchant marine sh ..

Senate Committee for revisiting merchant marine shipping policy in consultation ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.