(@FahadShabbir)

The German government considers that the explosions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines affected the entire network, despite Russia saying that one of the pipelines remained unaffected, German magazine Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing a cabinet response to a lawmaker inquiry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The German government considers that the explosions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines affected the entire network, despite Russia saying that one of the pipelines remained unaffected, German magazine Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing a cabinet response to a lawmaker inquiry.

In mid-October, Gazprom chief Alexey Miller said that the second pipeline of Nord Stream 2 could be slightly damaged, but there was definitely no gas leaks on it.

Spiegel said that the deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, Leif-Erik Holm, sent an inquiry to the German cabinet.

"It is very likely that the act of sabotage with strong explosions had a negative impact on both pipelines, and therefore basic technical readiness is no longer ensured," the government said in response, as quoted by the magazine.

In addition, the cabinet recalled that Nord Stream 2 had not received the necessary certification and would not be able to operate even if fit to function.

In late September, leaks of fuel were registered on the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incidents as acts of international terrorism.