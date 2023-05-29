German govt says Chancellor Scholz has invited Erdogan to Berlin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken to the newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and invited him to visit Berlin, the government said Monday

Frankfurt, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken to the newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and invited him to visit Berlin, the government said Monday.

Islamic-rooted conservative Erdogan -- Turkey's longest-serving leader -- won a historic run-off election on Sunday, extending his two-decade rule.

"The Chancellor emphasized the close ties between Germany and Turkey, not least as joint allies in NATO," the German government said in a statement, adding that "both agreed to approach the cooperation between the two governments with fresh impetus and to agree on common priorities." It added that Scholz had invited Erdogan for "an inaugural visit".

"Among other things, they want to work together on a good development in the Eastern Mediterranean, on the decisions currently pending in NATO and on Turkey's relationship with the European Union," the statement said.

Observers expect Erdogan to continue playing a bridging role between Russia and Western partners for Turkey's benefit.

Erdogan's personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has survived the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.

And NATO partners are anxiously waiting for Ankara to approve Sweden's stalled bid to join the US-led defense alliance.

Erdogan has blocked the application, accusing Stockholm of sheltering Turkish opposition figures with alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants.