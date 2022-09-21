BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz 'took note' of reports of partial mobilization in Russia, Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization amid the military operation in Ukraine. According to the president, only citizens in military reserve will be subject to conscription and undergo additional training.

"The chancellor took note of Putin's statement," Buchner told reporters at a briefing.

Scholz believes that mobilization was due to "Russia's attack on Ukraine not being successful," the spokesman said.

"It is obvious that Ukraine defends its integrity and sovereignty very effectively, not the least due to the huge support of countries around the world, including Germany," Buchner said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu specified on Wednesday that Russia has a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.