German Gov't Says Discusses With Allies Polish Proposal To Send Patriot Systems To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 12:01 AM

German Gov't Says Discusses With Allies Polish Proposal to Send Patriot Systems to Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The German government has taken a note of Poland's proposal to send Germany's Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine and is discussing it with allies, government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, German Foreign Minister Christine Lambrecht told German daily Rheinische Post that Berlin had offered to deliver the Patriot missile defense systems to Poland, while her Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, said that Warsaw would propose to Berlin that the missile defense systems  be sent to Ukraine and deployed on its western border with Poland.

"It was important for the German government to, first of all, propose our Polish allies help in the area of security and we have certainly taken a note of the Polish response to the proposal.

.. Concerning Poland's further proposals, we are discussing them with our allies," the spokeswoman told a press conference.

Hoffmann added that Germany had already been providing military support to Ukraine, but supplies of Patriot systems would be unprecedented for Berlin.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since February 24, when Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russian officials has been warning that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

