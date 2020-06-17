UrduPoint.com
German Govt Seeks Ban On Big Events Until At Least End-October Over Virus: Draft

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is seeking to ban big events until at least the end of October over fears of renewed transmission of the coronavirus, according to an official draft seen by AFP on WednesdayBerlin also plans for schools to return to normal operations after the summer holidays, although recommendations for social distancing and mask wearing in shops and on public transport will stay, according to the document to be discussed by Merkel and premiers of Germany's 16 states later Wednesday.

