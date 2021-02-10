UrduPoint.com
German Govt Seeks To Extend Shutdown Until March 14: Draft Text

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:43 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government wants to extend strict curbs to fight the pandemic until March 14, according to a draft text seen by AFP on Wednesday.

Despite a fall in infection numbers, new and more contagious coronavirus variants "are spreading especially quickly and require signficant additional efforts", said the document, which still needs to be approved by the leaders of Germany's 16 states.

Merkel and the regional premiers are due to hold talks later on Wednesday.

