German Govt Sees Economy Shrinking Again In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The German government slashed its 2024 forecast Wednesday for Europe's largest economy, saying it will contract for a second straight year before a recovery gets under way in 2025.

Output is expected to shrink by 0.2 percent in 2024, the economy ministry said in a statement, a sharp downgrade from the 0.3-percent expansion previously forecast.

Germany's economy stalled in the first half of the year and a slew of disappointing indicators recently suggest "the economic weakness will persist into the second half of the year", it said.

Germany was already the only major advanced economy to fall into recession last year when it contracted by 0.3 percent, acting as a drag on the wider eurozone.

Stubbornly weak domestic and foreign demand, high interest rates and costly energy in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine have all weighed heavily on the German economy -- particularly its crucial manufacturing sector.

