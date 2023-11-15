German govt spending plans at risk as court rules

Germany's top court will decide Wednesday whether the government broke debt rules enshrined in the constitution, potentially throwing its spending plans into disarray and further fuelling tensions in the ruling coalition

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Germany's top court will decide Wednesday whether the government broke debt rules enshrined in the constitution, potentially throwing its spending plans into disarray and further fuelling tensions in the ruling coalition.

The Federal Constitutional Court is examining accusations from the main opposition CDU party that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition has acted in contravention of the "debt brake".

This key commitment to balanced budgets caps Germany's new borrowing to 0.35 percent of gross domestic product.

The brake was suspended from 2020-2022 to deal with shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and energy crisis, as is permitted during emergencies, but came back into force this year.

The court case centres on a change to accounting rules for funds outside the main budget that was implemented last year by the centre-left-led coalition, giving it more room for deficit spending outside times of crisis.

In particular, it is examining a decision to transfer 60 billion euros ($64 billion) of loan authorisations that had been part of pandemic support programmes to a fund aimed mainly at fighting climate change.

Critics argue this amounted to "budgetary acrobatics" that violated the debt brake, and the centre-right CDU lodged a legal complaint at the top court.

Ahead of the ruling, Berenberg Bank economist Salomon Fiedler said the government's spending plans may be "at risk".

"We see a significant probability that the court will find against the government," he wrote in an analyst note.

If it takes a "strict" interpretation, the government may have to slash deficit spending plans by 40 billion euros for 2024, equivalent to one percent of GDP, he said.

A decision against the government could also further strain ties within Scholz's three-party coalition, particularly with the pro-market FDP, who pushed to ensure the debt brake was reinstated and are seeking to rein in spending.