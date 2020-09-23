UrduPoint.com
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The German government is still studying the second request from Russian prosecutors for legal assistance on the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Justice Ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"I cannot say anything new. As my colleague said last Friday, the government is still studying the request," the spokeswoman said at a briefing.

