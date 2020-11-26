The German government will once again assess the effect of coronavirus-related restrictions before the Christmas holidays, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, pointing to possible relaxations

Germany, which has registered nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases so far, has prolonged the coronavirus restrictions until December 20. Contacts limitations and restrictions for restaurants and hotels are likely to be in place until January.

"Given the high level of infection spreading, we assume that the restrictions that will be effective until Christmas .

.. should remain in force further on most of Germany's territories. If the number of new infections sees a sharp decrease in the coming weeks, we will assess this once again before Christmas and we will perhaps draw new conclusions. People have the right for hope. Unfortunately, we cannot promise relaxation [of restrictions] for the New Year holidays," Merkel told the German parliament.