German Gov't To Hold Field Session On May 3-4 - Berlin

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 03:14 PM

The German government will hold a field session on May 3-4 to discuss the situation in Ukraine, among other issues, deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said on Friday, adding that prime ministers of Sweden and Finland will participate in the meeting

"On Tuesday, May 3rd, the Federal government will open a two-day field session in ... Meseberg. The agenda includes various issues of domestic and foreign policy, including the Ukrainian conflict. The prime ministers of Sweden .. and Finland are invited," Buechner told a briefing, adding that future membership of Scandinavian countries in NATO may be discussed.

