The German government will make a proposal to the country's federal states to strengthen social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a steady rise in new cases in the European country, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur agency reports on Tuesday, citing an internal government document

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The German government will make a proposal to the country's Federal states to strengthen social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a steady rise in new cases in the European country, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur agency reports on Tuesday, citing an internal government document.

According to the agency, the proposal to introduce new measures will be discussed during a scheduled meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany's regional governments this coming afternoon.

Merkel will recommend establishing a limit of 25 people for private meetings, and 50 for public events, the agency said. Additionally, bars, restaurants, and recreation facilities must continue to collect the information of clients, and fines of 50 Euros ($58) for supplying incorrect information may be levied, according to the agency.

The measures have been proposed for regions that have a seven-day incidence of 35 new cases per 100,000 residents, the agency said.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute announced on Tuesday morning that 2,089 new positive tests for COVID-19 were registered over the past 24 hours in the European country, a significant rise from the 1,192 new cases confirmed on Monday.

The country's COVID-19 case total currently stands at 287,421 and 9,471 people have died due to complications from the disease.