BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The German government has backed a draft law consolidating uniform COVID-19 restrictions in regions with high infection rates, thus moving this decision out of the jurisdiction of regional governments, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

The bill will introduce an amendment to Germany's Infectious Diseases Protection Act to make the so-called emergency brake mechanism ” which is essentially harsher restrictions in areas with higher infection rates ” apply automatically through the Federal government's decision.

"We are implementing the emergency brake mechanism at the federal level. Places with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people per week will fall under uniform national rules," Merkel said at a press conference.

The chancellor expects this to eliminate the conflicting interpretation of "emergency brake" at the regional level, where restrictions during the Easter lockdown differed not only from region to region, but also from district to district within some regions.

"The emergency brake mechanism is thus no longer a matter of interpretation as it will come into force automatically. The uncertainty over when and what restrictions apply in a given region is behind us," Merkel said.

Once a German region crosses the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 population, it will have to implement such restrictions as nighttime curfew, closure of all non-food stores, and mandatory testing for workers, according to the chancellor. Regions with lower infection rates will still be able to decide their restrictions unilaterally.