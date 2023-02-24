UrduPoint.com

German Gov't Urges China To Directly Contact Ukraine About Peace Initiative

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 09:26 PM

German Gov't Urges China to Directly Contact Ukraine About Peace Initiative

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) China's initiative on the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine contains valuable suggestions and should be discussed between Beijing and Kiev directly, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said on Friday.

"It is good that Beijing comes up with its own ideas. The plan contains a number of important points, such as a clear rejection of the use of nuclear weapons. At the same time, it lacks important elements, from our point of view," Buechner told a briefing.

This primarily concerns the lack of a point specifying the complete withdrawal of troops, a condition put forth by Ukraine and fully supported by Germany, the spokesman said.

"It is important that China discusses its ideas directly with Ukraine," Buchner said, emphasizing that Germany is supportive of peace initiatives in general.

Earlier in the day, China released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized its readiness to negotiate, while the government in Kiev has ruled out any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains President of Russia.

