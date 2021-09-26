UrduPoint.com

German Greens Co-Leader Optimistic About Entering Coalition Government

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Robert Habeck, a co-leader of the German Greens, said in a post-vote interview on Sunday that he was optimistic about his party entering the next coalition government.

"We stand a good chance of entering the government, but we failed to win the chancellorship," he told the ZDF public broadcaster.

The Greens will likely be a kingmaker in the upcoming coalition talks. They said before the election that they would prefer teaming up with the center-left, but Habeck said conservatives were also an option.

Annalena Baerbock, the Greens' chancellor candidate, said she "wanted more." The party is projected to come third in the election, after initially leading national opinion polls.

