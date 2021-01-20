German Greens Criticize Incoming CDU Leader for Being Nice to Russia

German Green party leader Annalena Baerbock criticized the elected chairman of Germany's ruling Christian Democrats for being nice to Russia in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine

She told the weekly she has "always been irritated that Armin Laschet has struck a very friendly tone" in speaking of Russia, while also positioning himself as a "great European."

Baerbock accused the incoming CDU leader of lacking a foreign policy vision and again called for a halt to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas link, which she said was "fatal" for Ukraine's gas transit.

"At a time when we want to be stronger as Europeans the next Federal government needs a clear pro-European foreign policy profile and a clear stance on autocratic regimes," she said.

Germans will go to the polls in September to elect a new federal parliament, which will vote on the next chancellor to replace Angela Merkel. The Greens will toss the hat in the ring for the first time, with Baerbock being a likely candidate.

The CDU and its Bavarian sister party will put forward their candidate in spring. Laschet, a moderate ally of Merkel's, is now in the position to succeed her. He advocates finding common ground with Russia.