German Greens' Leader Insists On Russian Role Behind Gas Crunch

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:34 PM

German Greens' Leader Insists on Russian Role Behind Gas Crunch

Annalena Baerbock, the leader of the would-be junior partners in the next German coalition government, maintained on Tuesday that Russia manipulated the gas market in a bid to blackmail her country

The 40-year-old spoke to the German broadcaster ZDF about her party's ambitious climate action plan to cut fossil fuel use and end subsidies that contribute to climate change, amid fears are that the toll on taxpayers will rise.

Asked who will shoulder the cost of rising gas prices triggered by a speedy transition to cleaner energy, Baerbock said this was "not a black-and-white issue.

We've had this debate for a decade. It will only get us into hot water."

"We cannot say we will lower the prices. This should be made clear. The gas debate proves it. We are vulnerable to fossil fuel blackmail. We experienced it with Russia. The path toward renewable energy means more security and eventually more social fairness," she argued.

The Greens hope to make it into the three-way government together with Social Democrats and business-friendly Free Democrats, who advocate for a managed decline in reliance on fossil fuels. The parties began negotiations on a broad coalition deal last week.

