MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The leader of the German Greens, a junior partner in the coalition government, said Wednesday that the European Union must widen sanctions against Iran following protests over a young woman's death.

Omid Nouripour, who is of Iranian descent, told German magazine Spiegel that his predecessor and the current foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, was negotiating sanctions with EU members "so that they hit the regime directly."

"The EU must widen its sanctions against Iran. For example, those responsible for the crackdown on protests should be targeted individually and regardless of their rank," Nouripour, a member of the Federal parliament, said.

Thousands have been protesting across Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini earlier this month. The 22-year-old was arrested by Iran's controversial morality police for wearing an improper hijab and fell in coma while in custody. Iran says she died of a heart attack.

Nouripour accused Iranian authorities of ordering police and security forces to shoot at women "because they show a centimeter of their hair." The lawmaker also demanded that Germany shut the Islamic Center in Hamburg that he claimed is used by Iran to spy on dissidents abroad.