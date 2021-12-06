German Greens' Rank-And-File Back Coalition Pact

The broad base of Germany's Green party on Monday voted to back a coalition deal with the Social Democrats and liberal Free Democrats, clearing the way for a three-way government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The broad base of Germany's Green party on Monday voted to back a coalition deal with the Social Democrats and liberal Free Democrats, clearing the way for a three-way government.

"The Green party has clearly voted for the coalition agreement and the designated ministers, and we are now entering a coalition with the SPD and the FDP," the Greens political director Michael Kellner told a news conference in Berlin.

Around 125,000 party members voted in the ballot, most of them digitally. About 86% said "yes" to the coalition, 12% voted "no", and 4% abstained.

Olaf Scholz, the center-right Social Democrat leader and acting finance minister, will be voted in as Federal chancellor in parliament on Wednesday morning. The Greens will get five cabinet jobs, including that of foreign minister.