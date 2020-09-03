German Greens Resume Calls for Russian Gas Link Closure After Navalny Poisoning Claim

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The parliamentary leader of the German Green Party called on the Federal government on Wednesday to shut the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after Berlin said a nerve agent was used on a Russian opposition politician.

Katrin Goering-Eckardt said in an audio uploaded to her party's website that Germany needed to send a message to the Kremlin, which she claimed authorized a murder attempt on Alexey Navalny, who is in a coma in a Berlin clinic.

"A clear answer would be, for example, to make it very clear that we could no longer work on Nord Stream 2 together with Russia," she said.

The German government said a military laboratory had undeniable proof that the 44-year-old Russian government critic was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no toxin traces were found in Navalny's samples during his treatment in Russia.

Goering-Eckardt said Germany, the European Union and the United States needed to take further action against Russia to signal that Navalny's alleged poisoning was a red line for them. The US has been accused of trying to scuttle the pipe link project to sell more American gas to Europe.