UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Greens Resume Calls For Russian Gas Link Closure After Navalny Poisoning Claim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:40 AM

German Greens Resume Calls for Russian Gas Link Closure After Navalny Poisoning Claim

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The parliamentary leader of the German Green Party called on the Federal government on Wednesday to shut the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after Berlin said a nerve agent was used on a Russian opposition politician.

Katrin Goering-Eckardt said in an audio uploaded to her party's website that Germany needed to send a message to the Kremlin, which she claimed authorized a murder attempt on Alexey Navalny, who is in a coma in a Berlin clinic.

"A clear answer would be, for example, to make it very clear that we could no longer work on Nord Stream 2 together with Russia," she said.

The German government said a military laboratory had undeniable proof that the 44-year-old Russian government critic was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no toxin traces were found in Navalny's samples during his treatment in Russia.

Goering-Eckardt said Germany, the European Union and the United States needed to take further action against Russia to signal that Navalny's alleged poisoning was a red line for them. The US has been accused of trying to scuttle the pipe link project to sell more American gas to Europe.

Related Topics

Murder Russia Europe German European Union Germany Berlin Nord United States Gas From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

1 hour ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

35 minutes ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

35 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

60 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.