German Greens Vow To Help Form 'Climate Government'

Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Annalena Baerbock, the Green candidate for German chancellorship, conceded her defeat after Sunday's polls closed but vowed that the next government would be more climate-conscious.

"The Greens ran for chancellorship for the first time. We did not succeed.

But a marked rise (in votes) is a strong mandate... The next government must be a climate government. We will do what it takes to achieve this goal," she tweeted.

The Greens said in the past they were open for forming a coalition government with both the conservative CDU/CSU union bloc and the Social Democrats. Both big parties are running neck-and-neck and a three-way coalition is more likely than ever.

