UrduPoint.com

German Greens Want To Get Post Of Foreign Minister In Future Government - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:30 AM

German Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens political party will seek the foreign minister post in the future government during the coalition talks, German media reported.

Since October, The Greens have been holding coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats and the Free Democratic Party (FDP). The Greens initially wanted to get the post of finance minister, which is traditionally viewed as the second most important position in the cabinet.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, The Greens gave up the hope to get the position of the finance minister and, instead of that, determined the list of six desirable positions in the future cabinet: ministers of foreign affairs, transport, agriculture, environment, family and economic cooperation.

The greens reportedly want to prevent the failure of talks over the disagreements over the finance minister position and get concessions on the climate change agenda from the possible coalition partners.

Related Topics

Agriculture German Germany Alliance October Democrats Post Family Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

4 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

5 hours ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

5 hours ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.