German Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens political party will seek the foreign minister post in the future government during the coalition talks, German media reported.

Since October, The Greens have been holding coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats and the Free Democratic Party (FDP). The Greens initially wanted to get the post of finance minister, which is traditionally viewed as the second most important position in the cabinet.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, The Greens gave up the hope to get the position of the finance minister and, instead of that, determined the list of six desirable positions in the future cabinet: ministers of foreign affairs, transport, agriculture, environment, family and economic cooperation.

The greens reportedly want to prevent the failure of talks over the disagreements over the finance minister position and get concessions on the climate change agenda from the possible coalition partners.