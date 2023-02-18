MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The leader of the hard-left parliamentary group in the German Bundestag has criticized those who insist that the Ukrainian conflict must end on the battlefield for not seeing the full picture.

"Those who just claim that Ukraine must win do not understand the complexity of the situation," Dietmar Bartsch of Die Linke told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung in an interview out Saturday.

"Russia will not be forced to its knees by weapon supplies," he added.

The lawmaker from the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern said it was "unfortunate" that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had abandoned his reasonable approach to the conflict.

"We are even talking about fighter jets but hardly about diplomacy. This is extremely dangerous," Bartsch said.

The politician said that stakeholders should focus their efforts on reaching a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Who says that the people of Ukraine want more weapons? Most Ukrainians want only for the war to end so that they could live in peace," he said.

Bartsch also criticized NATO allies for presenting battle tank as a game changer.

Scholz urged his partners on Friday to deliver whatever tanks were available after initially resisting pressure to give heavy weapons to Kiev. His defense chief admitted this week that allies would only be able to muster half a battalion of Leopard 2 tanks despite promising two battalions.

This comes despite continued warnings from Russia that the West is only prolonging the conflict by arming Kiev with increasingly deadly weapons.