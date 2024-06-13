Open Menu

German Head Coach Edin Terzic Leaves Borussia Dortmund

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM

German head coach Edin Terzic leaves Borussia Dortmund

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) German head coach Edin Terzic stepped down from his role at Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

"Borussia Dortmund have parted company with head coach Edin Terzic. The 41-year-old, who won the DFB Cup (German Cup) with BVB in 2021, finished runners-up in the Bundesliga in 2023 and reached the Champions League final in 2024, asked BVB to terminate his contract with immediate effect, and after discussions the club agreed to his request," the German Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Terzic's Dortmund reached the top-tier UEFA Champions League final that Real Madrid won 2-0 on June 1 in London.

"I feel that the club's new era should begin with a new man on the touchline. Everyone close to me knows that this has been a very difficult decision for me to take over the last few weeks, but after intensive discussions my fundamental feeling has not changed.

I wish Borussia Dortmund all the best, thank you and see you soon," Terzic said after leaving his boyhood club.

He worked in various positions at Dortmund since 2018.

Terzic served Borussia Dortmund as a caretaker head coach after Lucien Favre was sacked in 2020. He won the German Cup in that season. Dortmund reappointed Terzic in 2022 after he worked as a BVB technical director.

One of the biggest German clubs, Dortmund ended their 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign in the fifth spot. Additionally, Terzic's men dramatically lost the German title to Bayern Munich on the final day of the 2023 season.

