German Health Institute Recommends 2nd COVID-19 Booster For Over-60s

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

German Health Institute Recommends 2nd COVID-19 Booster for Over-60s

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases recommended on Thursday that all people aged 60 to 69 get a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

RKI's standing committee on vaccination updated COVID-19 vaccination guidelines to revise the age threshold for people who need a fourth shot down to 60 from 70.

It advised that children aged over 5 would also require another booster if they have an underlying condition.

The second booster shot ” or the fourth overall for those vaccinated with a two-dose vaccine ” should come not earlier than six months after the previous immunization or recovery from the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization's strategic advisory group of experts in immunization (SAGE) said Thursday that only at-risk people should be offered a second booster dose. SAGE head Alejandro Cravioto stressed that there was no need to revaccinate all adults or children.

