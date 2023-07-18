German Health Minister Backs Siesta Proposal as Temperatures Peak

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on Tuesday backed the proposal of the national physicians' association to introduce midday breaks at work during heat waves, saying the idea made sense medically for many professions

"A siesta in the heat is definitely not a bad suggestion. But employers and employees should figure it out on their own," he said on social media.

Johannes Niessen, the head of the Federal Association of Physicians of German Public Health Departments (BVOeGD), told German publisher RND in a comment out Tuesday that Germany should learn from the experience of southern European countries.

"We should orient ourselves in the heat at the work habits of southern countries. Getting up early, working productively in the morning and having a midday siesta is a concept that we should adopt during summer months," he said.

A series of heat waves scorched Europe this summer, with temperatures in Germany peaking at 38.8 degrees Celsius (101.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in July, only a few degrees below the all-time high of 41.2 degrees Celsius recorded in 2019. Germany reportedly saw over 8,000 heat-related deaths in 2022, the third largest number on the continent.