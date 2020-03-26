German Health Minister Calls Coronavirus Epidemic 'Calm Before the Storm'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Thursday described the coronavirus crisis in the country as merely the calm before the storm, warning that things could get worse in the coming weeks.

"Doctors, caretakers and other medical professionals are bracing for the biggest challenge in 75 years. We already have many infected in Germany and are grieving over many lost lives. But this is only the calm before the storm," he told reporters.

Germany reported a jump of 4,954 infection cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 36,508.

The Robert Koch Institute for disease control has confirmed a total of 198 virus-related deaths.

Spahn assured reporters that the government was doing everything to slow down the spread of the virus � "flatten the curve" � in order to take the pressure off the national health system.

Food and Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said at a separate press briefing that Germany was well-supplied with basic food items but admitted that all parts of the food supply chain were under pressure due to exceedingly high demand.