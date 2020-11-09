UrduPoint.com
German Health Minister Calls For More Funding Of WHO

Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) German Health Minister Jens Spahn told the World Health Organization's decision-making body that the UN health agency needed more funding to make a difference.

"Germany is ready to explore all possible options to make WHO stronger but in the end this will only be possible if the 194 members of this organization take on more financial responsibility," he said.

In an address to the assembly, which reconvened on Monday following a reduced session in May, Spahn said there was a discrepancy between how member states spoke of the need for a well-functioning WHO and their willingness to commit to its financing.

"Let us open our eyes. Are $490 million in membership fees per year adequate to fulfill WHO's mandated role? Hardly," he said.

US President Donald Trump announced in April he was halting payments to the global health agency after accusing it of China bias. The United States used to be WHO's largest single contributor, donating $400 million to the agency in 2019.

