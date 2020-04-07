German Health Minister Calls Next Few Days Crucial for Coronavirus Response

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged the nation on Tuesday to keep up good work in the coming days after several days of consecutive drops in coronavirus cases nationwide

"The more we remain committed during Easter holidays the sooner we will consider a step-by-step return to normalcy. It is clear that the life as usual will not return at once," he said at a press conference.

The minister said the decrease in the daily infections should not be interpreted to mean that people are safe to interact again.

"We should not let ourselves be lulled into a false sense of security. The situation remains serious, and if we were to ease the restrictions and the virus started spreading faster we would risk what we have achieved together in the past weeks," he warned.

The Robert Koch Institute, the national disease control agency, said earlier in the day that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 3,834 to 99,225 in the past 24 hours. The death toll increased by 173 to 1,607.