German Health Minister Calls Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data Encouraging

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The data from German company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer about the third phase of the clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine is encouraging, but it is necessary to wait for confirmation, head of the German health ministry, Jens Spahn, said on Monday.

"There is initial positive data on its effectiveness, which is very encouraging as of today," Spahn said at a press conference.

According to him, it is necessary to wait for confirmation of the data, which would indicate that this vaccine is going to change the situation with the pandemic.

At the same time, the minister stressed that it is too early to talk about the registration of the vaccine. He said that now there were talks about registration in the US, and the process in the EU will run in parallel.

Earlier on Monday, Pfizer announced that the vaccine it was developing with BioNTech has been tested to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, and the vaccine could be filed for registration in the US as early as this month. Pfizer also said it expected to produce up to 50 million doses of its vaccine in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion in 2021.