UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Health Minister Calls Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data Encouraging

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:08 PM

German Health Minister Calls Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data Encouraging

The data from German company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer about the third phase of the clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine is encouraging, but it is necessary to wait for confirmation, head of the German health ministry, Jens Spahn, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The data from German company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer about the third phase of the clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine is encouraging, but it is necessary to wait for confirmation, head of the German health ministry, Jens Spahn, said on Monday.

"There is initial positive data on its effectiveness, which is very encouraging as of today," Spahn said at a press conference.

According to him, it is necessary to wait for confirmation of the data, which would indicate that this vaccine is going to change the situation with the pandemic.

At the same time, the minister stressed that it is too early to talk about the registration of the vaccine. He said that now there were talks about registration in the US, and the process in the EU will run in parallel.

Earlier on Monday, Pfizer announced that the vaccine it was developing with BioNTech has been tested to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, and the vaccine could be filed for registration in the US as early as this month. Pfizer also said it expected to produce up to 50 million doses of its vaccine in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion in 2021.

Related Topics

German Company Same 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Trump won't concede, Biden gets working on Covid

2 minutes ago

UK's Journalists Union Asks Unions to Campaign Aga ..

2 minutes ago

Teenager Fati out for four months, say Barcelona

2 minutes ago

I.Coast court validates Ouattara third term after ..

2 minutes ago

BBISE Chairman lauds efforts of examination staffs ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Intends to Use All Opportunities to Resolve ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.