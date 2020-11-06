German Health Minister Calls Situation With COVID-19 Grave Amid Surge in Domestic Cases

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said on Friday that the epidemiological situation in the country is severe, adding that although the country managed to stop an increase in the incidence of new infections during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government should make every effort to slow down the spread of the virus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said on Friday that the epidemiological situation in the country is severe, adding that although the country managed to stop an increase in the incidence of new infections during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government should make every effort to slow down the spread of the virus.

Germany, like many countries across the world, has faced a sharp surge in the number of COVID-19 infections per day since October. On Friday, 21,506 cases � a new record high � were registered by German public health officials.

"During the first phase of the pandemic, we managed to stop an increase in the incidence and break the dynamics. We had a relatively calm summer. Today, we are again doing our best to slow down the spread and protect our health care system from being overloaded.

Efforts must be made at the national level for this. The situation is serious," Spahn said, addressing the German parliament.

According to the minister, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has doubled over the past 10 days, although the health care system can cope with the situation.

However, if the current trend continues, even "the best system will collapse," Spahn remarked.

As a result, the minister called on the parliament to provide more financial aid to the country's hospitals than before.

The minister added that the pandemic has not yet reached its peak.

So far, more than 619,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country, resulting in 11,000 fatalities, according to public health officials in the European country.