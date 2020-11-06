UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Health Minister Calls Situation With COVID-19 Grave Amid Surge In Domestic Cases

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:16 PM

German Health Minister Calls Situation With COVID-19 Grave Amid Surge in Domestic Cases

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said on Friday that the epidemiological situation in the country is severe, adding that although the country managed to stop an increase in the incidence of new infections during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government should make every effort to slow down the spread of the virus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said on Friday that the epidemiological situation in the country is severe, adding that although the country managed to stop an increase in the incidence of new infections during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government should make every effort to slow down the spread of the virus.

Germany, like many countries across the world, has faced a sharp surge in the number of COVID-19 infections per day since October. On Friday, 21,506 cases � a new record high � were registered by German public health officials.

"During the first phase of the pandemic, we managed to stop an increase in the incidence and break the dynamics. We had a relatively calm summer. Today, we are again doing our best to slow down the spread and protect our health care system from being overloaded.

Efforts must be made at the national level for this. The situation is serious," Spahn said, addressing the German parliament.

According to the minister, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has doubled over the past 10 days, although the health care system can cope with the situation.

However, if the current trend continues, even "the best system will collapse," Spahn remarked.

As a result, the minister called on the parliament to provide more financial aid to the country's hospitals than before.

The minister added that the pandemic has not yet reached its peak.

So far, more than 619,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country, resulting in 11,000 fatalities, according to public health officials in the European country.

Related Topics

World Parliament German October From Government Best

Recent Stories

PA moved call attention notice over death of farme ..

3 minutes ago

&#039;DEWA’s Enterprise Agility from Leading to ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders extend sympathies to Vietnamese Presid ..

16 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes “leave” over PM’s vis ..

24 minutes ago

Belarusian Leader Has No Concerns Over Excess Elec ..

9 seconds ago

Mutated Variant of Coronavirus Linked to Minks Fou ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.