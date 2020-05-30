German Health Minister Calls US Decision to Withdraw From WHO Disappointing

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Saturday criticized the decision of US President Donald Trump to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) and called on the European Union to lead the organization's reform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Saturday criticized the decision of US President Donald Trump to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) and called on the European Union to lead the organization's reform.

On Friday, Trump announced during a press conference that Washington was terminating its relationship with the WHO and redirecting funds to other global health needs. The president lamented that China contributes a small amount of money to the WHO as compared to the United States and yet exercises complete control over that organization.

"That's a disappointing backlash for International Health.

If @WHO shall make any difference for the future it needs reform. And the EU must take a leading role and engage more financially. That's one of our @BMG priorities for our EU presidency," Spahn wrote on Twitter.

Trump has repeatedly accused the WHO of being biased in favor of China and of having failed to respond immediately to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. In April, the US leader announced a temporary freeze of the US funding for the WHO and warned that the freeze would become permanent unless the organization committed to major changes within the 30 days.