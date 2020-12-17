UrduPoint.com
German Health Minister Confirms Covid Vaccination Expected To Begin On December 27

German Health Minister Confirms Covid Vaccination Expected to Begin on December 27

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Germany is expecting to start vaccination against the coronavirus on December 27, Healthcare Minister Jens Spahn confirmed on Thursday.

Berlin authorities said Wednesday that Spahn had informed regions that Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would soon be delivered, with vaccination likely to start on December 27.

"Some countries have already gone through with emergency registration, now the time has come for the regular registration by the EMA [European Medicines Agency]. In Germany, we will start [vaccination] once there is registration. If everything goes as planned, the EMA will make its decision from December 21-23, and then, on December 27, the commission and the EU, other countries will be able to begin and will begin [the vaccination]," Spahn said during a videoconference with the management of BioNTech ” a German company.

