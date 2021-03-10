German Health Minister Dampens Hopes for Speedy Vaccine Rollout in April

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday played down an anticipated increase in vaccinations in April, after Finance Minister Olaf Scholz predicted a boost of 10 million shots a week.

"Vaccination numbers will not immediately grow to 20 million a month or to 10 million a week...

There will be significantly more vaccinations in April but not on such a large scale," he told ZDF news channel.

Only 6.4 percent of the population in Germany has received at least one dose of two-shot COVID-19 vaccines, adding to criticism of a slow rollout.

Spahn said family doctors would be allowed to administer shot starting next month. The next step will be to extend the vaccination drive to workplaces where company doctors will decide who can be inoculated.