BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) German Health Minister Jens Spahn defended the EU's controls on coronavirus vaccine exports as a way of building acceptance at home of the bloc's charitable efforts.

Mariangela Simao, the World Health Organization's drug access chief, said on Friday that the EU's transparency and authorization mechanism for vaccine exports was "not helpful" in beating the virus globally.

Spahn argued at the virtual Davos forum that it was about finding the "right balance" between the need to protect EU nationals and vaccine needs of people in poorer countries.

"If you want a country like Germany to be engaged as we are ... if we want to have acceptance for this we also need to vaccinate our own people," he told a panel on health care injustice.

The EU will monitor deliveries to third countries of COVID-19 vaccines produced at EU sites for two months starting Saturday. The stated goal is to make sure that drugmakers fulfill their contractual commitments.