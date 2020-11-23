UrduPoint.com
German Health Minister Expects COVID-19 Vaccination To Start In Mid-December

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:44 PM

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has told the RND media group that he expects the coronavirus vaccination to commence as early as mid-December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) German Health Minister Jens Spahn has told the RND media group that he expects the coronavirus vaccination to commence as early as mid-December.

"There is reason to be optimistic that a vaccine will be approved in Europe this year. And then we can immediately start vaccination. I have requested that the lands have vaccination centers ready for operation by mid-December. It seems that this will work," Spahn said in an interview out on Monday.

When asked whether it would take another year for the entire population to get vaccinated, the health chief noted it was hard to predict.

"However, many prospective vaccines do not require deep cooling.

They can be administered at ordinary doctor's office. Then it will go quickly," he added.

According to the minister, if everything goes as planned, Germany will receive over 300 million vaccine doses.

"Even with two doses for vaccination, we would have enough for our own population, and we could share it with other countries. But ... this is under the most favorable scenario. We do not know how each vaccine actually works. And we do not know yet how long the immunity lasts," Spahn said.

Germany has reported over 10,800 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 929,133. The death toll has risen by 90 to 14,112.

