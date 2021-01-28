German Health Minister Expects Vaccine Shortages to Linger On Until April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) German Foreign Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday that vaccine shortages are likely to linger on until April.

"We will have at least 10 more hard weeks of vaccine shortages," Spahn wrote on Twitter.

The minister also suggested holding a vaccine conference with the participation of Federal authorities and heads of German states.

"We should also invite representatives of the pharmaceutical industry and vaccine manufacturers in Germany as experts," he said.

The European Union has so far approved two vaccines ” the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna versions.

Earlier in January, Pfizer informed the European Commission about a temporary cut in supplies due to production reorganization, which is necessary to boost the capacity. UK-Swedish pharma conglomerate AstraZeneca, which has yet to receive an emergency authorization for its vaccine, also warned about possible delays in shipments.