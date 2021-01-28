UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Health Minister Expects Vaccine Shortages To Linger On Until April

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

German Health Minister Expects Vaccine Shortages to Linger On Until April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) German Foreign Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday that vaccine shortages are likely to linger on until April.

"We will have at least 10 more hard weeks of vaccine shortages," Spahn wrote on Twitter.

The minister also suggested holding a vaccine conference with the participation of Federal authorities and heads of German states.

"We should also invite representatives of the pharmaceutical industry and vaccine manufacturers in Germany as experts," he said.

The European Union has so far approved two vaccines ” the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna versions.

Earlier in January, Pfizer informed the European Commission about a temporary cut in supplies due to production reorganization, which is necessary to boost the capacity. UK-Swedish pharma conglomerate AstraZeneca, which has yet to receive an emergency authorization for its vaccine, also warned about possible delays in shipments.

Related Topics

Twitter German European Union Germany January April Industry

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

13 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of mother ..

28 minutes ago

KPT approaches Sindh police to include insertion o ..

45 minutes ago

Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK ..

45 minutes ago

NGO Says France's Military Equipment Used by Leban ..

46 minutes ago

HEC allows universities online exams across the co ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.