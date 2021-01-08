German Health Minister Mulls Running for Chancellor in September - Reports

German Health Minister Jens Spahn is planning to capitalize on his increased popularity and join the race for the chancellor's office in September, the Bild newspaper reported Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) German Health Minister Jens Spahn is planning to capitalize on his increased popularity and join the race for the chancellor's office in September, the Bild newspaper reported Friday, citing sources.

Germany will hold a general election in September with current Chancellor Angela Merkel set on leaving the office. In January, Merkel's party, Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), will pick the next leader and prospective chancellor. So far, three people have thrown their hats into the ring: business lobbyist Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet, the premier of the North Rhine-Westphalia state, as well as the chairman of Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, Norbert Rottgen.

According to the news outlet, Spahn, whose popularity has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been actively discussing his chances with fellow party members, despite previously supporting Laschet's candidacy.

Even though Spahn will not be able to at this point to enter the fight for the CDU leadership, he is considering himself as a possible chancellor. In phone conversations with several CDU members, Spahn is said to have discussed a possibility of him running for the chancellor's office, with Laschet leading the party.

Previously, a poll by Bild and consulting firm Kantar, published in late December, showed that over 52 percent of respondents would like to see Spahn having a major role in the country's politics, a spike from the previous year's 28 percent.