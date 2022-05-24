UrduPoint.com

German Health Minister Says Monkeypox Outbreaks Will Not Lead To New Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 09:59 PM

German Health Minister Says Monkeypox Outbreaks Will Not Lead to New Pandemic

The outbreaks of monkeypox across European countries will not usher in a new pandemic, as this is a familiar disease that can be easily traced among population, German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The outbreaks of monkeypox across European countries will not usher in a new pandemic, as this is a familiar disease that can be easily traced among population, German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach said on Tuesday.

"What we are going through now with monkeypox is not the beginning of a new pandemic. From what we know, outbreaks of this viral disease were quite frequent (before), and they can be well controlled through contact tracing. So, this is not the eve of a new pandemic, we are dealing with a known pathogen, and we can fight it," Lauterbach said at a press conference, warning that the pathogen can mutate.

The minister added that the disease must be taken seriously, as "it is still unknown how this outbreak will develop compared to the previous ones.

"

Lauterbach said that monkeypox is transmitted not only through unprotected sexual contact, but it is possible to contract the disease in other ways.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization said it was aware of 131 human cases of monkeypox infection in non-endemic countries and another 106 are being investigated.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. Monkeypox can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Related Topics

World German From

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

15 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 150765 cuseces water

IRSA releases 150765 cuseces water

17 seconds ago
 4-day Right to Information awareness campaign to b ..

4-day Right to Information awareness campaign to begin Wednesday

20 seconds ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed on May 2 ..

Educational institutions to remain closed on May 25 in Rwp

21 seconds ago
 Foreign secretary emphasizes common regional appro ..

Foreign secretary emphasizes common regional approach towards Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to issue 'Benazir Amanat Card for trans ..

Sindh govt to issue 'Benazir Amanat Card for transparent distribution of Zakat

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.