German Health Minister Says Use of Sputnik V Vaccine in EU Foreign, Security Policy Matter

The prospects of the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus within the European Union is a matter of foreign and security policy, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday

"We need to look at the available [vaccine] volumes there [in Russia]. As I understand, Russia is using the vaccine very intensively, this is quite related to foreign policy goals, as its own population has not been offered a wider range of vaccination options. Therefore, we see that this issue of vaccination ... has a foreign policy component, a security policy component," Spahn said at the Europe 2021 virtual conference when asked whether Berlin was already in talks with Russia to purchase the vaccine.

The minister added that the EU rightly and on time started its bloc-wide immunization campaign.

In late January, German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed that during her phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin she expressed readiness to cooperate on Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine production in Europe after its registration.

On Tuesday, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against COVID-19. Merkel called the data good, adding that Berlin and Brussels would welcome any vaccines in the EU after registration by the European Medicines Agency.

