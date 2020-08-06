UrduPoint.com
German Health Minister Shrugs Off Second Coronavirus Wave Claim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) German Health Minister Jens Spahn appeared on Thursday to downplay the warning that the country was in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the health care system's ability to cope was what really mattered.

Susanne Johna, president of the doctors' association called Marburger Bund, said on Tuesday that Germans were already in the middle of a second wave and risked squandering the early success by flouting social distancing rules.

"The question of whether we are in a second wave or whether it's coming ” I think it does not serve any particular purpose..

. We need to keep an eye on the infection rate and how well we can deal with the current infection," Spahn told reporters.

The minister, who spoke at a hastily organized news conference, said the Robert Koch Institute for diseases control reported more than a 1,000 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily increase since May. Overall, Germany has 213,067 confirmed cases.

Spahn said the spike in infections was partially due to more testing but returning holidaymakers and lack of social distancing discipline were also to blame. He urged Germans to continue wearing masks, adding a second lockdown was not "the main focus."

