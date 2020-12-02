UrduPoint.com
German Health Minister Spahn Says EU Used Broad Approach To COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization

German Health Minister Spahn Says EU Used Broad Approach to COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The European Union has applied a broad approach to choosing vaccines against the coronavirus disease, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Wednesday.

"We decided to adopt a broad approach. We see from various candidates that there can be setbacks, there can be delays ... We shouldn't just bet on one horse," Spahn said at an online press conference.

