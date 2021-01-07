German Health Minister Speaks Against Spacing Out Coronavirus Vaccine Shots

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday he considered it risky to delay the second shot of coronavirus vaccine as a way of boosting immunization figures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday he considered it risky to delay the second shot of coronavirus vaccine as a way of boosting immunization figures.

"My impression about this sensitive issue, which depends a lot on trust and reliability, is that we should stick to the recommendations and the recommended gap is 21-42 days," he told a news conference.

Germany has been mulling whether the two shots should be spaced further apart, but the vaccine-maker, BioNTech, has said that approach had not been tested, according to Spahn.

The minister added that the Robert Koch institute for infectious diseases did not recommend using different vaccines under the two-step scheme.

The United Kingdom said last week it will be administering vaccines 12 weeks apart to cover as many people as possible with a limited stock during the first wave of immunization, causing concern among some experts.