German Health Minister Supports Extending COVID-19 Restrictions Beyond January 10

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday called for the further extension of coronavirus-related restrictions in the country beyond the current deadline which is set for January 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday called for the further extension of coronavirus-related restrictions in the country beyond the current deadline which is set for January 10.

Earlier in December, German authorities introduced a lockdown due to a high infection rate and ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses.

"As for the number of infected, we are still far from where we should be. Therefore, undoubtedly, after January 10, measures will be maintained. To what extent, we must decide together with the Federal states in early January," Spahn told the ARD broadcaster.

Germany has so far registered nearly 1.7 million COVID-19 cases, over 1.3 million recoveries and more than 32,000 related deaths. Over the past 24 hours, the country confirmed 22,459 new cases.

