German Health Minister 'Very Much In Favor' Of Reaching National Deal On Sputnik V Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:44 PM

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday that he was in favor of signing a national deal with Russia on the supply of its Sputnik V vaccine if the European Union did not approve it first

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday that he was in favor of signing a national deal with Russia on the supply of its Sputnik V vaccine if the European Union did not approve it first.

"I am very much in favor of doing it nationally if the EU does not do anything now," he told a news conference on COVID-19.

Spahn said Health Ministry officials were in contact with Russia on the EU's rolling review of Sputnik V, which is led by the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the German state agency for vaccines.

"We are in close contact on things including a possible memorandum of understanding with the Russian side, and I can well imagine that we may conclude contracts and conclude them quickly," he said.

"But one condition for that is that we must first know in what quantities and when [the vaccine] will be available... As soon as there is clarity we will be able to conclude contracts," he added.

Germany started rolling out vaccines in December but hit a snag soon after both Pfizer and AstraZeneca slashed the vaccine supply to the EU. A source in Berlin told Sputnik on Friday that the EU drug regulator might clear the Russian shot for use in two months' time.

