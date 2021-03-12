UrduPoint.com
German Health Minister Warns Against Alarmism Amid Concerns Over AstraZeneca Safety

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The German health minister urged the nation on Friday not to blow concerns over the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine out of proportion, saying there was no proof it caused blood clots.

"We must find a balance between being cautious and alarmist," Jens Spahn told the weekly news conference on COVID-19 response.

Several EU countries have suspended the use of AstraZeneca on Thursday after Austria said it was probing a death of a vaccinated woman from multiple thrombosis.

There has also been a rise in canceled vaccination appointments across Germany.

"We take the reports very seriously and review them urgently," Spahn said, adding that German and other drug regulators in the EU found no "obvious correlation between thrombosis events and the administration of the shot."

The World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency have both backed the UK-Swedish vaccine, saying the benefits of its use outweighed the risks.

