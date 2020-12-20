German Health Ministry Confirms Suspension of Air Traffic With UK Over New COVID-19 Strain

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) German Healthcare Minister Jens Spahn confirmed on Sunday that Germany was suspending the UK-bound flights starting from midnight, and introducing restrictions for South African flights on Monday due to the mutated COVID-19 strain discovered in both countries.

According to Spahn, the new coronavirus variant discovered in the United Kingdom and South Africa is an expected turn of events, however, "the rapid spread [of the virus], which is suspected of this mutation, changes a lot."

"Therefore, it is important to stop Germany's and continental Europe's air traffic [with the United Kingdom]," the minister said on air the ARD broadcaster.

Spahn added that so far there was little information and the authorities needed to be vigilant.

"Therefore, as a result of cooperation with the Department of Transport, all planes from the UK have been canceled starting from midnight. Tomorrow we will publish a Federal government decree restricting entries from the UK and South Africa, where there is a similar mutation of the coronavirus," the minister noted.